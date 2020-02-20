Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 11556 Cosca Park Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
11556 Cosca Park Place
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
11556 Cosca Park Place
11556 Cosca Park Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
11556 Cosca Park Place, Clinton, MD 20735
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cosca - Property Id: 193483
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193483
Property Id 193483
(RLNE5446128)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place have any available units?
11556 Cosca Park Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Clinton, MD
.
What amenities does 11556 Cosca Park Place have?
Some of 11556 Cosca Park Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11556 Cosca Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
11556 Cosca Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11556 Cosca Park Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11556 Cosca Park Place is pet friendly.
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place offer parking?
No, 11556 Cosca Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11556 Cosca Park Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place have a pool?
No, 11556 Cosca Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place have accessible units?
No, 11556 Cosca Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11556 Cosca Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 11556 Cosca Park Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 11556 Cosca Park Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Clinton 1 Bedrooms
Clinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with Garage
Clinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Bethesda, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
Falls Church, VA
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Chillum, MD
Annandale, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University