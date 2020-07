Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

READY TO MOVE IN TOWNHOUSE. Hardwood floors through out. New carpet on stairs and bedroom level. Bay windows in living room. Walk out to deck from dining room. Gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen. Basement with rec. room. Upper level has master bedroom with full bath with shower, plus 2 other bedrooms. Back yard backs up to open space