Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed

Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C. border, both the Hyattsville area and Sheridan Apartments have a lot to offer their residents. From close shopping, dining, and public transportation, Sheridan Apartments is the community you will love to live, work, and play in.