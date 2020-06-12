/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:27 PM
210 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Chevy Chase, MD
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
24 Units Available
4701 Willard
4701 Willard Ave, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,891
1927 sqft
City living with a luxury atmosphere. Units offer granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and enclosed glass sunrooms with spectacular views of the National Cathedral. Near Friendship Heights Metro and Whole Foods and U.S. Embassies.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
10 Units Available
Chase Manor
3710 Manor Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,248
1350 sqft
Chase Manor is located in the heart of Chevy Chase, just minutes from the Capital Beltway and the Washington, D.C. border.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
$
58 Units Available
The Lindley
3645 Chevy Chase Lake Drive, Chevy Chase, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,275
1410 sqft
Discover The Lindley, a refined collection of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes at Chevy Chase Lake. With two different finish options, sweeping views and optional private balconies, the apartments are approachable yet exceptional.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Chevy Chase
1 Unit Available
7206 OAKRIDGE AVENUE
7206 Oakridge Avenue, Chevy Chase, MD
Entire home renovated in 2017 in the Town of Chevy Chase. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. New kitchen, stainless steel appliances. The living room is equipped with a fireplace and sunroom.
Results within 1 mile of Chevy Chase
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Flats at Bethesda Avenue
7170 Woodmont Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,230
1357 sqft
Located just off Wisconsin Avenue in Bethesda's most desirable location. Food, nightlife and shopping nearby. 24-hour gym, yoga and cool clubhouse for all tenants. Convenient key fob access for easy and safe entry.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
Element 28
100 Commerce Ln, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,810
1779 sqft
Modern layouts featuring designer lighting, wood plank flooring and stone-tiled spa showers. State-of-the-art kitchens with white quartz and granite countertops, paneled appliances and glass backsplashes.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
11 Units Available
The Brody
4901 Montgomery Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,170
1444 sqft
Live in the heart of downtown, tucked away yet steps from it all — grocery essentials at the Bethesda Farmer’s Market, Giant, Trader Joe’s, independent films at Bethesda Row Cinema, spin sessions at SoulCycle, and happy hour at Mon Ami Gabi.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Palisades of Bethesda
4835 Cordell Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$7,720
1779 sqft
A short drive from Highway 187 and close to I-495. Apartments have a designer kitchen with appliances, granite vanities, spacious closets and Dornbracht plumbing fixtures. Community offers a concierge service and private parking.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 09:37pm
34 Units Available
Flats 8300
8300 Wisconsin Ave, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
1676 sqft
Perfect Battery Lane location next door to NIH and Walter Reed Medical Center. Open, spacious layouts and in-unit laundry along with fireplaces and classy kitchens. Community features coffee bar, courtyard and sparkling pool.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4700 ROSEDALE AVENUE
4700 Rosedale Avenue, Bethesda, MD
Very charming & renovated Cape-Code style home 10-minutes from the Bethesda Metro & NIH Station too - 4 Bedrooms 4 Baths with a garage. Near tons of entertainment, dining, grocery stores etc. Fabulous location! Available as of 8/1 or so.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4403 MAPLE AVENUE
4403 Maple Avenue, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2116 sqft
Charming home in quiet Bethesda neighborhood. Light filled living room with fireplace, separate dining room and open kitchen with ample cabinets and granite counters. Powder room on main level.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4602 JONES BRIDGE ROAD
4602 Jones Bridge Road, Montgomery County, MD
Updated Cape Cod with Finished Attic and Full Finished Basement. Renovated Kitchen with Granite Counters and Stainless Appliances. Walk to Metro and Downtown Bethesda. Off Street Parking walk to WRAMC. Great interior, close to Bethesda and Transit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
5610 WISCONSIN AVENUE
5610 Wisconsin Ave, Montgomery County, MD
ready to move into luxurious condo in Somerset House II. Top of the line finishes throughout. Completely Renovated in 2020
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4610 MORGAN DRIVE
4610 Morgan Drive, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1718 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! Charming brick colonial, 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath + bonus room in attic which can be used as~ an office, a playroom or guest bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with island, pantry, skylights, galore windows and breakfast room.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6747 KENWOOD FOREST LANE
6747 Kenwood Forest Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1164 sqft
3 bedroom /2.5 bath town home . Available 7/1/20! Pets on case by case basis. Washer/dryer in unit! Walkable to downtown Bethesda and all the shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3555 HAMLET PL #303
3555 Hamlet Place, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
Beautifully updated 3 level townhouse, in a highly sought after and desirable Chevy Chase enclave, with very easy access to the Capitol beltway, I-270, Capitol Crescent Trail, shopping, restaurants and downtown Bethesda.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4970 BATTERY LANE
4970 Battery Lane, Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1442 sqft
Rare 3 BR 2 FB condo! A lot of natural sunlight with huge windows, freshly painted, carpet shampooed. Nice walk-in closet and bath in master bedroom, rent includes All utilities, gym, and parking.
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4817 CHEVY CHASE BOULEVARD
4817 Chevy Chase Boulevard, Bethesda, MD
Location, location, location! This is the luxurious rental you've been looking for! Two redline metro stations nearby (Bethesda & Friendship Heights).
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8101 CONNECTICUT AVENUE
8101 Connecticut Avenue, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1952 sqft
Gorgeous two level condo nestled away on bustling Connecticut Avenue. Retreat to peaceful living with access to all of the areas best amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4001 EAST WEST HWY
4001 East-West Highway, Montgomery County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! THIS HOME IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED LESS THAN A MILE TO BETHESDA METRO AND HAS EASY ACCESS TO 495, WASHINGTON DC AND DOWNTOWN SILVER SPRING. DON'T LET THE SQUARE FOOTAGE FOOL YOU...
1 of 98
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
3203 FARMINGTON DRIVE
3203 Farmington Drive, Montgomery County, MD
Welcome to 3203 Farmington Dr, a nearly 11,000 sq ft completely renovated single family home in the sought-after Farmington subdivision of Chevy Chase.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
4515 WILLARD AVENUE
4515 Willard Avenue, Friendship Heights Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1586 sqft
Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 full bath corner apartment with amazing views from every room and great light.
Results within 5 miles of Chevy Chase
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
34 Units Available
The Grand
5801 Nicholson Ln, North Bethesda, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,426
2321 sqft
Conveniently located near beautiful parks in prime North Bethesda. Units feature gourmet kitchens, in-suite laundry, expansive closets, and balconies. Luxury complex offers 24-hour parking valet, indoor and outdoor pool, and professionally-managed health club.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
103 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Similar Pages
Chevy Chase 1 BedroomsChevy Chase 2 BedroomsChevy Chase 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsChevy Chase 3 BedroomsChevy Chase Apartments with Balcony
Chevy Chase Apartments with GarageChevy Chase Apartments with GymChevy Chase Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChevy Chase Apartments with Move-in SpecialsChevy Chase Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VALargo, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDBurke Centre, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MD