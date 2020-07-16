All apartments in Charles County
4685 Pickeral Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

4685 Pickeral Street

4685 Pickeral Street · (301) 744-8700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4685 Pickeral Street, Charles County, MD 20695

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1142 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
online portal
This pet friendly rancher is located on a private lot of 1.5 acres, and has 2 bedrooms and 1 tiled bath. Wood flooring throughout this home with carpet in the stepdown den. The kitchen features accent lighting with cut out window overlooking the den. The back room includes laundry facilities with access to the rear deck. There is a detached garage for tenant use.

AVAILABLE DATE: Now

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. Check the listing at realpmgold.com for details.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To schedule a showing please call (301) 744-8700. Secure Lockbox Code will be provided (verification of identity is required).

No utilities included.

PET RULE: Allowed case by case with deposit

BREED RESTRICTIONS: Check with mgr for exceptions: Snakes over 3lbs, Ferrets, Exotic Animals, Birds, German Shepherd, Doberman, Chow, Rottweiler, Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Great Dane, Wolf Hybrid

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 12-36 month minimum

SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: If not specified here, will be listed in lease agreement.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website, www.realpmgold.com/houses-rent located on the listing page.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $40 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older
* Deposit: 100% refundable,
* $250 - $500 pet deposit per pet (if applicable) (100% refundable)
*$25/month Resident Benefit Package includes free positive credit reporting for on time rent payments, online portal set up for rent payments, and 24 hour maintenance access, and HVAC filter changes (we provide filter) every 3 months.

Income Requirements -Minimum Gross Income Requirement (before taxes) is 3 times the rental rate of the property you would like to rent.

Credit Requirements- Credit above 600 is preferred, however as long as there are no evictions on record and proof of rent or mortgage payment history is supplied showing on time rent payments for the previous year the applications with credit in the 500's will be considered. Student loans and medical bills will not be factored against the applicant.

Security Deposits -Applicants with better credit and references will generally be approved at a security deposit of 1 months rent. Applicants with low credit may be approved with higher deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,800, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4685 Pickeral Street have any available units?
4685 Pickeral Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4685 Pickeral Street have?
Some of 4685 Pickeral Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4685 Pickeral Street currently offering any rent specials?
4685 Pickeral Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4685 Pickeral Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4685 Pickeral Street is pet friendly.
Does 4685 Pickeral Street offer parking?
Yes, 4685 Pickeral Street offers parking.
Does 4685 Pickeral Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4685 Pickeral Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4685 Pickeral Street have a pool?
No, 4685 Pickeral Street does not have a pool.
Does 4685 Pickeral Street have accessible units?
No, 4685 Pickeral Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4685 Pickeral Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4685 Pickeral Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4685 Pickeral Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4685 Pickeral Street has units with air conditioning.
