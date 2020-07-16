712 Lenstrom Friend Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities gym parking

Large Single Family in Quiet Court! - Up for rent we have a nice and spacious single family home in a quiet court in Catonsville! Here are the features that make this house stand out:



1.) 4 Bedrooms

2.) 2.5 Bathrooms

3.) Full tile kitchen and dining room

4.) Fresh carpet

5.) Large custom deck that goes down into back yard

6.) Lawn care available for additional charge

7.) Fully finished basement with living area, full bath and 4th bedroom. Lots of living space!

8.) Exercise equipment included!

9.) Near the highway, Catonsville highschool

10.) Located on a quiet court, low traffic and plenty of parking!



Come and see all this beautiful house has to offer! Will not last long. More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com



(RLNE5153825)