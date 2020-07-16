All apartments in Catonsville
712 Lenstrom Friend Court

712 Lenstrom Friend Court · No Longer Available
Location

712 Lenstrom Friend Court, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
Large Single Family in Quiet Court! - Up for rent we have a nice and spacious single family home in a quiet court in Catonsville! Here are the features that make this house stand out:

1.) 4 Bedrooms
2.) 2.5 Bathrooms
3.) Full tile kitchen and dining room
4.) Fresh carpet
5.) Large custom deck that goes down into back yard
6.) Lawn care available for additional charge
7.) Fully finished basement with living area, full bath and 4th bedroom. Lots of living space!
8.) Exercise equipment included!
9.) Near the highway, Catonsville highschool
10.) Located on a quiet court, low traffic and plenty of parking!

Come and see all this beautiful house has to offer! Will not last long. More pictures and application available online at: mhpropertymgmt.com

(RLNE5153825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court have any available units?
712 Lenstrom Friend Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court have?
Some of 712 Lenstrom Friend Court's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Lenstrom Friend Court currently offering any rent specials?
712 Lenstrom Friend Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Lenstrom Friend Court pet-friendly?
No, 712 Lenstrom Friend Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court offer parking?
Yes, 712 Lenstrom Friend Court offers parking.
Does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 Lenstrom Friend Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court have a pool?
No, 712 Lenstrom Friend Court does not have a pool.
Does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court have accessible units?
No, 712 Lenstrom Friend Court does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Lenstrom Friend Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 Lenstrom Friend Court does not have units with dishwashers.
