609 CINNAMON TREE COURT

Single family home in the heart of Catonsville which backs to a forest preservation area. New items include siding, roof, windows, patio, kitchen appliances, HVAC, hot water heater, and carpet on the main level. Fantastic master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and master bath with dual vanities and jacuzzi tub. Spacious kitchen opens to living room with custom built in shelving and wine rack. Lower level includes a full bath, bar, newer carpet, pellet stove, and ample storage space! The exterior has an amazing 800 square foot composite deck with stairs down to a newly installed patio! Home is also for Sale. Pets considered on case by case basis. Minimum requirements as follows: 650+ credit score, total household income no less than $118,000 per year, clean criminal record, no recent evictions or filings, all accounts in good standing.