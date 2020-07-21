All apartments in Catonsville
Catonsville, MD
609 CINNAMON TREE COURT
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:07 AM

609 CINNAMON TREE COURT

609 Cinnamon Tree Court · No Longer Available
Location

609 Cinnamon Tree Court, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home in the heart of Catonsville which backs to a forest preservation area. New items include siding, roof, windows, patio, kitchen appliances, HVAC, hot water heater, and carpet on the main level. Fantastic master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and master bath with dual vanities and jacuzzi tub. Spacious kitchen opens to living room with custom built in shelving and wine rack. Lower level includes a full bath, bar, newer carpet, pellet stove, and ample storage space! The exterior has an amazing 800 square foot composite deck with stairs down to a newly installed patio! Home is also for Sale. Pets considered on case by case basis. Minimum requirements as follows: 650+ credit score, total household income no less than $118,000 per year, clean criminal record, no recent evictions or filings, all accounts in good standing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT have any available units?
609 CINNAMON TREE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT have?
Some of 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
609 CINNAMON TREE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT is pet friendly.
Does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT offer parking?
No, 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT have a pool?
No, 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT have accessible units?
No, 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 CINNAMON TREE COURT has units with dishwashers.
