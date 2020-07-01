All apartments in Catonsville
Find more places like 419 DELAWARE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catonsville, MD
/
419 DELAWARE PLACE
Last updated January 25 2020 at 6:01 AM

419 DELAWARE PLACE

419 Delaware Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Catonsville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

419 Delaware Place, Catonsville, MD 21228

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Catonsville Heights this 3 bedroom and 2 bath colonial with front entry garage. A covered front porch opens to this home featuring bright fresh interiors, lustrous wood flooring, elegant crown moldings, a living room, and a casual dining room adjacent to the kitchen with a glass slider walkout to the deck. The kitchen boasts raised frame cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, an island, and a door leading to the laundry room. Spacious owner's suite presents double closets, a ceiling fan, and a private bath. NO PETS ALLOWED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 DELAWARE PLACE have any available units?
419 DELAWARE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Catonsville, MD.
How much is rent in Catonsville, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 DELAWARE PLACE have?
Some of 419 DELAWARE PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 DELAWARE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
419 DELAWARE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 DELAWARE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 419 DELAWARE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catonsville.
Does 419 DELAWARE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 419 DELAWARE PLACE offers parking.
Does 419 DELAWARE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 DELAWARE PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 DELAWARE PLACE have a pool?
No, 419 DELAWARE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 419 DELAWARE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 419 DELAWARE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 419 DELAWARE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 DELAWARE PLACE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct
Catonsville, MD 21228
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave
Catonsville, MD 21043
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way
Catonsville, MD 21228
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl
Catonsville, MD 21228

Similar Pages

Catonsville 1 BedroomsCatonsville 2 Bedrooms
Catonsville Apartments with BalconyCatonsville Apartments with Parking
Catonsville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDPikesville, MDSevern, MDBel Air South, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDPerry Hall, MD
Milford Mill, MDParkville, MDMiddle River, MDChillum, MDRandallstown, MDCarney, MDRosedale, MDLandover, MDReisterstown, MDEdgewood, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-Baltimore CountyTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University