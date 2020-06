Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities garage

Tastefully updated brick townhome in Catonsville! Beautifully refinished wood floors through-out the 1st & 2nd floors. Freshly painted. Updated kitchen and bath. Newer windows and brand new gas heat and central air. Enclosed rear sun porch. Sought after off-street parking with one car garage in rear. Convenient location - Very close to all major routes, BWI, and UMBC. Move in today!