Amenities

hardwood floors parking recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

GOOD CREDIT AND RENTAL HISTORY A MUST! Don't miss this charming townhome in the heart of Catonsville! Updated kitchen & baths! Newer 50 year roof! Fresh paint & gleaming hardwood floors throughout! Fully finished lower level with full bath! Large rear parking pad! Excellent location close to downtown, shopping, restaurants & commuter routes yet tucked away on a quiet street for privacy! Application fee $40 per applicant. Must complete application in the disclosures first.