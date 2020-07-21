934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage internet access

* New Listing for Rent!* Beautifully laid out 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom , with Attached 2 Car Garage Split Level in the Sought out Neighborhood of Winchester Park in Westminster. As you enter in , enjoy the spacious Foyer that leads into the main Floor. Enjoy the Large Living Room , Dining Room that leads out to the back Deck, Large Eat-in Kitchen. The Upper Level has 3 Bedrooms , a Hall Full size Bathroom, The Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and a Full Bath. As you step down from the Foyer to the Lower Level , you enter into the Spacious Family room, with a working Fire Place . There is a Sliding Door that leads out to the Back Yard. Enjoy the Game Room and Half Bathroom. Step down from the Lower Level and there is a Spacious storage area for you with an exterior door to the back yard . The 2 Car Garage can be used either for Your vehicles or Storage. There is a Exterior Door that leads you out to the back yard. The exterior of the Home sits on .80 acres , which gives you plenty of space and backs up to woods. this gives you a secluded and private feel. Large deck for entertaining family and guess. New HVAC installed in 2015, Just installed a new Roof in 2019, sliding doors replaced in 2014, All replacement windows in 2015 .Internet Co. , Ting, Comcast, Fiso. and Direct TV. This home is conveniently situated near Carroll Hospital, Farmers museum , Downtown Westminster . MD-97 takes you to DC , MD 140 to Baltimore. Need 24 Hr. Sentri lock on Garage Door