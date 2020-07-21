All apartments in Carroll County
934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE

934 Winchester Drive · No Longer Available
Location

934 Winchester Drive, Carroll County, MD 21157

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
game room
* New Listing for Rent!* Beautifully laid out 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom , with Attached 2 Car Garage Split Level in the Sought out Neighborhood of Winchester Park in Westminster. As you enter in , enjoy the spacious Foyer that leads into the main Floor. Enjoy the Large Living Room , Dining Room that leads out to the back Deck, Large Eat-in Kitchen. The Upper Level has 3 Bedrooms , a Hall Full size Bathroom, The Master Bedroom has a Walk-in Closet and a Full Bath. As you step down from the Foyer to the Lower Level , you enter into the Spacious Family room, with a working Fire Place . There is a Sliding Door that leads out to the Back Yard. Enjoy the Game Room and Half Bathroom. Step down from the Lower Level and there is a Spacious storage area for you with an exterior door to the back yard . The 2 Car Garage can be used either for Your vehicles or Storage. There is a Exterior Door that leads you out to the back yard. The exterior of the Home sits on .80 acres , which gives you plenty of space and backs up to woods. this gives you a secluded and private feel. Large deck for entertaining family and guess. New HVAC installed in 2015, Just installed a new Roof in 2019, sliding doors replaced in 2014, All replacement windows in 2015 .Internet Co. , Ting, Comcast, Fiso. and Direct TV. This home is conveniently situated near Carroll Hospital, Farmers museum , Downtown Westminster . MD-97 takes you to DC , MD 140 to Baltimore. Need 24 Hr. Sentri lock on Garage Door

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have any available units?
934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have?
Some of 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE offers parking.
Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have a pool?
No, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 934 WINCHESTER -R DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
