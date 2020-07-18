1715 DEER PARK ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre. Main level boasts stunning gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, peninsula return with seating and separate island. Upper level includes 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, while the lower level features an in-law suite with bedroom, full bath, and additional kitchen. Two fireplaces will warm and comfort for a quiet evening at home. The heated and cooled detached 4-car garage is perfect for the car lover. Numerous outdoor living spaces include front porch, rear patio, and elevated rear deck, plus a flat and well-maintained yard. Total finished square footage is 3,738.