All apartments in Carroll County
Find more places like 1715 DEER PARK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carroll County, MD
/
1715 DEER PARK ROAD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

1715 DEER PARK ROAD

1715 Deer Park Road · (410) 465-6900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1715 Deer Park Road, Carroll County, MD 21048

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3738 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This large 4 level split with 4 car detached garage is located in picturesque Finksburg on nearly a full acre. Main level boasts stunning gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, peninsula return with seating and separate island. Upper level includes 3 large bedrooms and 2 full baths, while the lower level features an in-law suite with bedroom, full bath, and additional kitchen. Two fireplaces will warm and comfort for a quiet evening at home. The heated and cooled detached 4-car garage is perfect for the car lover. Numerous outdoor living spaces include front porch, rear patio, and elevated rear deck, plus a flat and well-maintained yard. Total finished square footage is 3,738.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have any available units?
1715 DEER PARK ROAD has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have?
Some of 1715 DEER PARK ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 DEER PARK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1715 DEER PARK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 DEER PARK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carroll County.
Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD offers parking.
Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have a pool?
No, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1715 DEER PARK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1715 DEER PARK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1715 DEER PARK ROAD?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Meadow Creek Apartments
775 Eagles Ct
Westminster, MD 21158
Sykesville
7420 Village Rd
Sykesville, MD 21784

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Baltimore, MDColumbia, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDLaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDOdenton, MDLeesburg, VAEldersburg, MDWestminster, MDReisterstown, MDSykesville, MDRandallstown, MDMilford Mill, MD
Urbana, MDSpring Ridge, MDGarrison, MDWoodlawn, MDPikesville, MDLochearn, MDDamascus, MDParkville, PACatonsville, MDBallenger Creek, MDHanover, PAGlen Rock, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity