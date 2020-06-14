Apartment List
/
MD
/
capitol heights
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

104 Apartments for rent in Capitol Heights, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Capitol Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Courts at Walker Mill
6936 Walker Mill Rd, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
943 sqft
Courts at Walker Mill are humble apartments with a respectable grounds and an Olympic-sized pool. There is a playground for children, and the studio-esque style apartments have a large feel.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
771 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,652
950 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Coral Hills
5 Units Available
Penn Southern
4113 Southern Ave, Capitol Heights, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
756 sqft
Nearby Metro Bus and Metro Rail stations make Penn Southern the choice alternative to expensive and cramped city living. Every apartment has a private patio or balcony and a host of other amenities. Close to downtown Washington and Capitol Hill.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5803 FALKLAND PLACE
5803 Falkland Place, Capitol Heights, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1580 sqft
During this pandemic please use the utmost caution. Face mask, gloves and sanitizer.Ready to for immediate occupancy. Three full level townhouse in London Woods 4 Bedrooms 2.5 baths Finished basement.
Results within 1 mile of Capitol Heights
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:05pm
4 Units Available
Parkland Square
2100 County Rd, Walker Mill, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
We know what you want in a home. We Have It! A Well-Maintained Apartment With Lots Of Room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
5426 BASS PLACE SE
5426 Bass Place Southeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1102 sqft
Tours /Appts are available this(6/13-6/14) Sat and Sun 12:30pm-2pm Gorgeous 3 Level is a fully renovated, semi-detached home features, gleaming hardwood floors, gorgeous kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, crown molding, recessed

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
227 63rd Street, NE
227 63rd Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
788 sqft
VIDEO TOUR - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-AE-C7Kurs&feature=youtu.be Learn about Cooperative Homes - https://www.investopedia.com/articles/pf/08/housingco-op.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:01pm
1 Unit Available
706 Rollins Ave Basement
706 Rollins Avenue, Walker Mill, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Spacious two bedroom basement apartment with private entrance.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
Marshall Heights - Lincoln Heights
1 Unit Available
4919 A STREET SE
4919 A Street Southeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location less than 0.5 mile from Benning Metro.
Results within 5 miles of Capitol Heights
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
15 Units Available
Capital Crossing
3930 Suitland Rd, Suitland, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,187
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
840 sqft
Recently renovated apartments stand out for their spacious floor plans, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Located in the city center with fast access to Washington, D.C. and Fairfax Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
77 Units Available
The Villages at Morgan Metro
8251 Ridgefield Blvd, Landover, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1276 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,415
1416 sqft
Home can be as relaxing as a walk in the park at The Villages at Morgan Metro. Spectacular and spacious garden and townhomes sit nestled in the lush beauty of more than 180 acres of greenery, trails and outdoor living.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
21 Units Available
The Hecht Warehouse at Ivy City
1401 New York Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,604
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,836
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,285
920 sqft
Located within historic Ivy City building. Apartments feature industrial finishes and exposed brick. Community amenities include a pool, business center and billiards table. Right by the National Arboretum, with easy access to New York Avenue.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
25 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,742
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,318
1548 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
900 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 01:30pm
Trinidad - Langston
3 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,081
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:19pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
4 Units Available
Avenue Apartments
6311 Pennsylvania Ave, Forestville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,186
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
851 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 4 and yards from Great Eastern Shopping Center. Open-plan apartments with patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a playground and a gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:05pm
Hillcrest Heights
26 Units Available
South Pointe
2603 Southern Ave, Temple Hills, MD
Studio
$1,080
647 sqft
Just minutes away from the scenic National Harbor and Beltway. The Southern Avenue Metro Station is within walking distance for an easy commute. It is a pet-friendly community with private patios and balconies for residents.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Trinidad - Langston
18 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,607
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,821
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,277
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Admiral Place
4400 Rena Rd, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
835 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
973 sqft
Cable-ready modern apartments with every convenience available. Large apartments with central air and heat, ceiling fans, and big walk-in closets. Picnic area, park-like grounds and pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
456 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
613 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1235 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
131 Units Available
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,618
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,173
1219 sqft
At Allure Apollo, enjoy the space of the suburbs with the city conveniences you desire. Stay home and hit the 24-hour gym, resort- style pool or relax by the fire pit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
East Riverdale
6 Units Available
Oak Ridge
5510 Madison St, Riverdale Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,110
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
651 sqft
Welcome Home! | Oak Ridge Apartments Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Capitol Heights, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Capitol Heights renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Capitol Heights 1 BedroomsCapitol Heights 2 BedroomsCapitol Heights 3 BedroomsCapitol Heights Apartments with BalconyCapitol Heights Apartments with Gym
Capitol Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCapitol Heights Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCapitol Heights Apartments with ParkingCapitol Heights Apartments with Pool
Capitol Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerCapitol Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsCapitol Heights Furnished ApartmentsCapitol Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MDMount Rainier, MDParole, MD
Hybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University