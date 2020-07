Amenities

Beautiful Large 3BR 3 gorgeous baths Baths Colonial with large eat in kitchen, Stainless Steel Appliances. Walking Closets and plenty of Storage Space Possible 4th Bedroom in the Huge walkout basement. One car Garage, cozy patio off the walkout basement. Fenced yard, Plenty of space to grow a garden and for children to play. Near transportation and shopping centers.