Capitol Heights, MD
1015 Frimler Court
Last updated November 6 2019 at 5:02 PM

1015 Frimler Court

1015 Frimler Court
Location

1015 Frimler Court, Capitol Heights, MD 20743

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
air conditioning
playground
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
playground
tennis court
Please click here to apply Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in London Woods, just off of Rt 214 in Capital Heights! Enter the main level with beautiful laminate flooring. Gourmet kitchen with corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Formal dining room off of the living room. Bright and airy bedrooms are on the upper level. Half bath located on the main level and on the lower level off of the family room. Entertainment / family room / basement fully finished with separate laundry room and full-sized washer/dryer, this area has access to the fenced in back yard. Walking distance to tennis courts, playground, basketball court and public transportation. Enjoy major shopping including Wegmans and BJs. Minutes to Walkers Mill Park, Metro station, I-495, National Harbor and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1015 Frimler Court have any available units?
1015 Frimler Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Capitol Heights, MD.
What amenities does 1015 Frimler Court have?
Some of 1015 Frimler Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1015 Frimler Court currently offering any rent specials?
1015 Frimler Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1015 Frimler Court pet-friendly?
No, 1015 Frimler Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Capitol Heights.
Does 1015 Frimler Court offer parking?
No, 1015 Frimler Court does not offer parking.
Does 1015 Frimler Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1015 Frimler Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1015 Frimler Court have a pool?
No, 1015 Frimler Court does not have a pool.
Does 1015 Frimler Court have accessible units?
No, 1015 Frimler Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1015 Frimler Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1015 Frimler Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1015 Frimler Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1015 Frimler Court has units with air conditioning.

