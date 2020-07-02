1015 Frimler Court

Amenities

Please click here to apply Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse in London Woods, just off of Rt 214 in Capital Heights! Enter the main level with beautiful laminate flooring. Gourmet kitchen with corian counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry. Formal dining room off of the living room. Bright and airy bedrooms are on the upper level. Half bath located on the main level and on the lower level off of the family room. Entertainment / family room / basement fully finished with separate laundry room and full-sized washer/dryer, this area has access to the fenced in back yard. Walking distance to tennis courts, playground, basketball court and public transportation. Enjoy major shopping including Wegmans and BJs. Minutes to Walkers Mill Park, Metro station, I-495, National Harbor and DC.