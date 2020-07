Amenities

parking fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! 3000 sq. ft. raised rambler for rent with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. The bedroom and bathroom in the basement with a full kitchen would be a perfect in-law suite. Large backyard with a shed for even more storage. Natural gas heat and hot water. Convenient location to the Capital Beltway (I-495) & Branch Avenue (Route 5) -- Minutes to Joint Base Andrews and the Branch Avenue Metro Station (Green Line). Landlord says NO PETS. Available for move-in ASAP!