6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE

CODE JRF***GREAT IF SOMEONE THSTS ALWAYS ON THE GO!!! Spacious Upper-level unit available and move-in ready! Within walking distance to AAFB, and less than a 2-mile drive to Branch Ave Green Line Metro! Make this space your own set it up any way you like! The kitchen is equipped with a Microwave, Refrigerator, Mini Oven and a Surface plate for contemporary style living! Close to restaurants, convenient stores, supermarkets and more! The occupant will have use of the yard for exercise or entertainment. Convenient travel by car to 495 beltways to National Harbor, DC, VA or Baltimore! GAS WATER OR ELECTRIC BILL all included in the rent! Not included FIOS, or Comcast, sorry no DISH. Qualifying income 48K! ***NO PETS*** ***NO SMOKING IN UNIT***