All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE
Last updated October 29 2019 at 7:57 PM

6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE

6017 Griffith Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6017 Griffith Drive, Camp Springs, MD 20746

Amenities

gym
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
CODE JRF***GREAT IF SOMEONE THSTS ALWAYS ON THE GO!!! Spacious Upper-level unit available and move-in ready! Within walking distance to AAFB, and less than a 2-mile drive to Branch Ave Green Line Metro! Make this space your own set it up any way you like! The kitchen is equipped with a Microwave, Refrigerator, Mini Oven and a Surface plate for contemporary style living! Close to restaurants, convenient stores, supermarkets and more! The occupant will have use of the yard for exercise or entertainment. Convenient travel by car to 495 beltways to National Harbor, DC, VA or Baltimore! GAS WATER OR ELECTRIC BILL all included in the rent! Not included FIOS, or Comcast, sorry no DISH. Qualifying income 48K! ***NO PETS*** ***NO SMOKING IN UNIT***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have any available units?
6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have?
Some of 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE's amenities include gym, microwave, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE offer parking?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6017 GRIFFITH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allure Apollo
4401 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Tribeca at Camp Springs
4701 Old Soper Rd
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Allentown Apartments
5215 Morris Avenue, Suite 5
Camp Springs, MD 20746
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd
Camp Springs, MD 20746

Similar Pages

Camp Springs 1 BedroomsCamp Springs 2 Bedrooms
Camp Springs Apartments with BalconyCamp Springs Pet Friendly Places
Camp Springs Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreenbelt, MDSpringfield, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MD
Merrifield, VAAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America