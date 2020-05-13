4707 Tamworth Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse

Updated 4 bed/2 bath Single Family Home in Temple Hills! This updated home features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, pantry, breakfast island and all stainless appliances including built-in microwave and gas stove. A full hall bath with custom tiled tub enclosure leads to 3 large bedrooms with hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Washer/dryer included.



The basement features a fully equipped kitchen, a full common area bathroom and a large separate master bedroom. Also, in the basement there is a clubhouse leading to an outdoor patio with a fenced in back yard. Tenants can enjoy spending time outdoors on the rear deck and expansive fenced-in backyard that would be great for entertaining!



Pets under 40lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5756850)