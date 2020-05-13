All apartments in Camp Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

4707 Tamworth Ct

4707 Tamworth Court · (240) 224-8220
Location

4707 Tamworth Court, Camp Springs, MD 20748

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2150 · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
Updated 4 bed/2 bath Single Family Home in Temple Hills! This updated home features hardwood flooring throughout a spacious living room with decorative use-only brick fireplace and accent wall. The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers granite countertops, pantry, breakfast island and all stainless appliances including built-in microwave and gas stove. A full hall bath with custom tiled tub enclosure leads to 3 large bedrooms with hardwood flooring and ample closet space. Washer/dryer included.

The basement features a fully equipped kitchen, a full common area bathroom and a large separate master bedroom. Also, in the basement there is a clubhouse leading to an outdoor patio with a fenced in back yard. Tenants can enjoy spending time outdoors on the rear deck and expansive fenced-in backyard that would be great for entertaining!

Pets under 40lbs considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional pet deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301.651.4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5756850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4707 Tamworth Ct have any available units?
4707 Tamworth Ct has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4707 Tamworth Ct have?
Some of 4707 Tamworth Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4707 Tamworth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
4707 Tamworth Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4707 Tamworth Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 4707 Tamworth Ct is pet friendly.
Does 4707 Tamworth Ct offer parking?
No, 4707 Tamworth Ct does not offer parking.
Does 4707 Tamworth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4707 Tamworth Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4707 Tamworth Ct have a pool?
No, 4707 Tamworth Ct does not have a pool.
Does 4707 Tamworth Ct have accessible units?
No, 4707 Tamworth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 4707 Tamworth Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 4707 Tamworth Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4707 Tamworth Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 4707 Tamworth Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
