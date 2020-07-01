All apartments in Camp Springs
3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY

3313 Captain Wendell Pruitt Way · No Longer Available
Location

3313 Captain Wendell Pruitt Way, Camp Springs, MD 20744

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home comes with5 spacious bedrooms and a separate office there will be no want or need for additional room. The VERONA model by Ryan offers the added luxury of a morning room as well as a 2 car garage with adjoining mud room. You won't want to miss out on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have any available units?
3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Camp Springs, MD.
What amenities does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have?
Some of 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY currently offering any rent specials?
3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY pet-friendly?
No, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Camp Springs.
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY offer parking?
Yes, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY offers parking.
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have a pool?
No, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY does not have a pool.
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have accessible units?
No, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 3313 CPT WENDELL PRUITT WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

