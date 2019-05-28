All apartments in Calverton
Find more places like 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Calverton, MD
/
12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
Last updated May 28 2019 at 6:05 AM

12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE

12001 Old Columbia Pik · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Calverton
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

12001 Old Columbia Pik, Calverton, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Check out the new BOUNCEY Carpet! Refrigerator to be replaced..............Great Opportunity to buy with nothing to do, but move in. Come check it out before someone catches it. Spacious, open, recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath 6th floor condo. Recently replaced furnace, kitchen cabinets, microwave, ceiling fan, remodeled closets, backsplash, kitchen tiles, and new carpets. Spacious rooms with master walk-in closet. Fantastic balcony views. Did we also mention freshly painted, washer and dryer in the unit. Come check it out before someone catches it. Conveniently located right off Rte. 29 (Colesville Rd) and in between the 495 exit and the ICC exit. Just 15 minutes to downtown Silver Spring. Walking distance to bus route and shopping. Close to FDA Campus.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have any available units?
12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calverton, MD.
What amenities does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have?
Some of 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE pet-friendly?
No, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calverton.
Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE offer parking?
No, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE does not offer parking.
Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have a pool?
No, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have accessible units?
No, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Calverton 1 BedroomsCalverton 2 Bedrooms
Calverton Apartments with BalconyCalverton Apartments with Pool
Calverton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MD
North Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDIlchester, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MD
North Kensington, MDDamascus, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University