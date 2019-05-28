12001 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Check out the new BOUNCEY Carpet! Refrigerator to be replaced..............Great Opportunity to buy with nothing to do, but move in. Come check it out before someone catches it. Spacious, open, recently updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath 6th floor condo. Recently replaced furnace, kitchen cabinets, microwave, ceiling fan, remodeled closets, backsplash, kitchen tiles, and new carpets. Spacious rooms with master walk-in closet. Fantastic balcony views. Did we also mention freshly painted, washer and dryer in the unit. Come check it out before someone catches it. Conveniently located right off Rte. 29 (Colesville Rd) and in between the 495 exit and the ICC exit. Just 15 minutes to downtown Silver Spring. Walking distance to bus route and shopping. Close to FDA Campus.