Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Kenwood Beach is a mid-Calvert County community located on the shore of the Chesapeake Bay. There is a community Bay beach and a fishing/crabbing pier. From the cottage deck looking across the street is wonderful view of the Bay. Cozy kitchen has a garden window towards the Bay. Full size stackable washer & dryer located near the 2 bedrooms. This is an ideal location for a couple. Central Air for summer and warm oil heat for winter. The carpet is being replaced with Smart Core Pro Flooring. Storage in the concrete floored basement.Must have a credit score of 620 and monthly income of at least $4800 monthly, to apply.