52 Apartments for rent in St. Mary's County, MD📍
18 Units Available
Greens at Hilton Run
46860 Hilton Dr, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,304
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1220 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to US Route 235, US Route 4 and Gate 2 of the Naval Air Station Patuxent River. Units offer laundry, fireplace and microwave. Community includes pool, tennis, gym and more.
61 Units Available
Abberly Crest I, II & III
46850 Abberly Crest Lane, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,511
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1263 sqft
Step on the pet-friendly grounds of Abberly Crest Apartments and discover all the luxury that awaits inside our premium apartment community in Lexington Park, MD.
4 Units Available
Spyglass at Cedar Cove Apartments
21620 Spyglass Way, Lexington Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,431
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,542
854 sqft
Excellent location, near Cedar Cove Community Beach Recreation Area. Luxurious units include laundry, air conditioning and dishwasher. Community features gym, BBQ grills, car wash area and volleyball court.
40 Units Available
St. Mary's Landing
21590 Pacific Dr, Lexington Park, MD
Studio
$1,031
275 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
635 sqft
Great location close to the Bay. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, extra storage, microwave, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Community features 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, pool and volleyball court.
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.
1 Unit Available
21717 Cabot Place
21717 Cabot Place, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
This 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home has a living room dining room combo with an open concept kitchen equipped with all black appliances and a walk down the to backyard. This level is also has a half bath.
1 Unit Available
21332 Bristol Avenue
21332 Bristol Avenue, Lexington Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
This 3 bed 1.5 bath duplex has an kitchen with new appliances ready to order upon move in. There is a look through to the living room. The living room has chair rails, ceiling fan, and sliding glass door to back yard and tenant shed.
1 Unit Available
22263 COLMAR LANE
22263 Colmar Lane, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 bed 2 bath rambler in the heart of Saint Mary's. This home is off a quiet street but easily accessible by short walk to a large park off Chancellors Run Road.
1 Unit Available
22426 GREENVIEW COURT
22426 Greenview Court, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1992 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome with awesome proximity to everything you need! Solomons Island, shopping/recreation and PAX River Naval Base will be right at your fingertips.
1 Unit Available
22756 LAWRENCE STREET
22756 Lawrence Avenue, Leonardtown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
650 sqft
Apt Building in down town Leonardtown!! Rent includes water sewer and trash Very nice 2 bedrooms 1 full bath All appliances including washer and dryer!! No pets and excellant credit a must!!!
1 Unit Available
45692 FRIGATE PLACE
45692 Frigate Place, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Split foyer with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement is unfinished. One car garage. Large yard. The home is in a nice community in Great Mills. Close to Pax. Large yard on cul de sac. No pets. No vouchers at this time.
1 Unit Available
23306 JONQUIL LANE
23306 Jonquil Lane, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2830 sqft
Lovely end unit duplex on a corner lot in Wildewood.
1 Unit Available
38470 PLEASANT VIEW DRIVE
38470 Pleasant View Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1920 sqft
Don't let the outside deceive you. It is much larger inside than it looks. The master bedroom is on the main level and large enough to accommodate a king size bed plus it has a private full size bathroom.
1 Unit Available
46307 RUE PURCHASE ROAD
46307 Rue Purchase Road, California, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
750 sqft
1 bedroom furnished apartment for rent. Comes with storage unit. No pets and no smoking inside unit. Credit application must be completed online, cost is $75.
1 Unit Available
46637 MIDWAY DRIVE
46637 Midway Drive, Lexington Park, MD
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2877 sqft
Spacious rental property with 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths located in Lexington Park, near to Pax River NAS and St. Mary's County shopping centers. This property has a finished basement with a half bathroom and a large laundry room area.
1 Unit Available
23434 CAMELLIA COURT
23434 Camellia Ct, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,425
3087 sqft
Great home in the cul-de-sac. This home offers a ton of space, great amenities, and the perfect location to stay close to work, school, and play! Also available to purchase.
1 Unit Available
44159 AZALEA COURT
44159 Azalea Court, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,025
2678 sqft
THIS ONE HAS ALL THE WOW YOU COULD WANT! Model home End unit with all special future! the house has 5 bedrooms which the third floor has 2 bedrooms and a both total 5b/3.5b. Walk to the pool& tennis court.
1 Unit Available
26310 LOVEVILLE ROAD
26310 Loveville Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1040 sqft
Cozy single family home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. The house is located between Mechanicsville, MD and Hollywood, MD. Amenities include a full kitchen, dining room, living room, 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..
1 Unit Available
24550 MT PLEASANT RD
24550 Mount Pleasant Road, St. Mary's County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
This unit is available to view by picture only until after tenant vacates. It is a very nice remodeled unit with open concept. It features a washer, dryer, and dishwasher. Easy clean laminate floors. Water, sewer and trash are included with rent.
1 Unit Available
23405 MARVIEW COURT
23405 Marview Court, Leonardtown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2306 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW TOWNHOME located in Clark's Rest.
1 Unit Available
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE
22967 Thornbury Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4739 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry.
1 Unit Available
38358 POINT BREEZE ROAD
38358 Point Breeze Road, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2102 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront - 3 bedroom 2.5 baths - 2 bed & 1.5 bath on main & 1 bed - 1 full bath on upper (could be a great master with a view). Master bedroom on main level with half bath. Huge deck and enclosed porch. Fireplace.
