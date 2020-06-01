/
/
cambridge
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:41 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Cambridge, MD📍
301 OLD SQUAW COURT
301 Old Squaw Court, Cambridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1960 sqft
Immaculate end-unit in Pintail Landing. Large open floor plan with bonus room. Family Room with fireplace, back patio, large master bedroom suite with Jacuzzi tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Lots of closet space. Pets case by case.
401 N SEAWAY CT
401 Seaway Lane, Cambridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gated community with pool and walking path ..Fully furnished townhome...facing Marina on Cambridge Creek 2 balconies, 1 off mstr bdrm, 1 off sunroom off kitchen..large main level Family room with sliders to back porch.
611 LOCUST STREET
611 Locust Street, Cambridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Two bedroom apartment in the Historic District of Cambridge, just a few steps to the downtown "core" business district, with restaurants, retail, entertainment, library, service businesses and more, also a short walk to Long Wharf and the
Results within 10 miles of Cambridge
105 PLEASANT STREET
105 Pleasant Street, Oxford, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1734 sqft
Fabulous location in downtown Oxford with water views of the Tred Avon River.
40 ACADEMY ST #204
40 Academy St, Dorchester County, MD
1 Bedroom
$599
***55 an older community*** State of Maryland 2020 Income Limits is $27,400 a year.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Cambridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Cambridge area include Wesley College, Salisbury University, and Anne Arundel Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cambridge from include Glen Burnie, Annapolis, Odenton, Dundalk, and Salisbury.
