Calvert County, MD
1724 MARKET STREET
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

1724 MARKET STREET

1724 Market Street · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Market Street, Calvert County, MD 20736

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Super Clean Colonial Home in Northern Calvert is Move-In Ready! Located in the Victoria Station community with walking/jogging trails, lake, and tennis courts. You'll love the spacious floor plan and the wide front porch to sit and enjoy the nice yard and setting since home sits back off the culdesac. The main level has a eat in country kitchen with breakfast bar and opens to large family room and living room. Slider accesses the back deck. There is also a powder room and formal dining room on the main level! Access to the 2 car garage is located off the kitchen. Back Deck * Full unfinished basement * Great cul-de-sac Location! Good credit required and income must be verifiable and support the monthly rent. No pets will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 MARKET STREET have any available units?
1724 MARKET STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Calvert County, MD.
What amenities does 1724 MARKET STREET have?
Some of 1724 MARKET STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 MARKET STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1724 MARKET STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 MARKET STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1724 MARKET STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Calvert County.
Does 1724 MARKET STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1724 MARKET STREET offers parking.
Does 1724 MARKET STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 MARKET STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 MARKET STREET have a pool?
No, 1724 MARKET STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1724 MARKET STREET have accessible units?
No, 1724 MARKET STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 MARKET STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 MARKET STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 MARKET STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1724 MARKET STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
