1724 MARKET STREET

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage tennis court

Super Clean Colonial Home in Northern Calvert is Move-In Ready! Located in the Victoria Station community with walking/jogging trails, lake, and tennis courts. You'll love the spacious floor plan and the wide front porch to sit and enjoy the nice yard and setting since home sits back off the culdesac. The main level has a eat in country kitchen with breakfast bar and opens to large family room and living room. Slider accesses the back deck. There is also a powder room and formal dining room on the main level! Access to the 2 car garage is located off the kitchen. Back Deck * Full unfinished basement * Great cul-de-sac Location! Good credit required and income must be verifiable and support the monthly rent. No pets will be considered.