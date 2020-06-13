10 Apartments for rent in Easton, MD

Moving to Easton

Travel

Downtown Easton is fairly walkable, and you can make do without a set of wheels if need be. Maryland Upper Shore Transit is a combined effort between Delmarva and Queen Anne's County that provides public transportation options in and out of the town, with fixed routes. If you live outside of the center of town, you'll need at least a bicycle, preferably a car. Easton is fairly close to a number of major metropolitan areas, including Baltimore, Washington and Wilmington -- commuting can be a bit miserable, especially in a car, but will be tolerable if you hop on to one of the commuter rail trains that have stops in the area.

Weather

Maryland's weather is temperate throughout the year, especially on the Eastern Shore. Winters can get a bit cold, and you will see snowfall consistently. Summers can get hot and humid, but a good breeze will sometimes roll in off of the bay to cut through the heat. You'll be best off checking out apartments with paid utilities to err on the safe side, though, as a truly fierce winter can lead to the need to run heat around the clock. Whatever you do, you'll soon learn that a sweatshirt will be your most-used piece of clothing.

Lead Time

Apartments for rent in Easton are in fairly high demand, with the region having a good mixture of leisure, jobs and hospitality. Vacancies get filled fairly quickly, so you'll need to be on the ball during your apartment search. Make sure that you start the search three months or more prior to your need of a place and have all of your references and paperwork in order and ready on demand.