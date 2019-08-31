All apartments in Bryans Road
Bryans Road, MD
2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE
2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE

2778 Coppersmith Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2778 Coppersmith Pl, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Story TH! 3 beds, 2/2 baths. Spacious! Large soaking tub and walk-in closet in Master. Granite counters, stainless appliances! Move in before school's back in session! NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have any available units?
2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryans Road, MD.
What amenities does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have?
Some of 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE's amenities include granite counters, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryans Road.
Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE offer parking?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have a pool?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2778 COPPERSMITH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
