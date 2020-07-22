Apartment List
154 Apartments for rent in Bryans Road, MD with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryans Road offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 11:42 AM
1 Unit Available
712 Cedar Boulevard
712 Cedar Boulevard, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1056 sqft
Freshly painted with new carpeting, dishwasher and upgraded bathroom vanities. This cute rambler sits on an acre at the end of the road with a lovely tree line to the right of the home for added privacy.

1 of 41

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
5 Bedrooms
$4,450
3416 sqft
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Head
21 MEADOWSIDE COURT
21 Meadowside Court, Indian Head, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Well Maintained End Unit Townhouse. You will love this adorable, clean home. Lots of recent upgrades including stove, refrigerator & bath.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 12:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Fort Hunt
8517 CYRUS PLACE
8517 Cyrus Place, Fort Hunt, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
2150 sqft
This home is so popular it always rents before we get new photos. Photos are 6 years old, but the home will be painted and ready for you! Charming Waynewood split level just steps from the pool and school.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
$
15 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,209
323 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,271
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,537
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:20 PM
71 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Parc Meridian at Eisenhower Station
750 Port St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,600
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
1177 sqft
Urban luxury and innovative lifestyle. New, smoke-free, LEED Certified, green residences that are truly different. Luxurious accommodations in a central city location include community garden, pool, business center, games room and concierge services.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:16 PM
50 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
$1,985
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 12:06 PM
38 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:02 PM
38 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Meridian at Eisenhower Station
2351 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,695
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1208 sqft
Deluxe tower apartment living. Elegant design, spacious homes and breathtaking high-rise views. Shopping on ground floor. There's a 22-theatre multiplex cinema next door at Hoffman Center, and Eisenhower Avenue Metro station is across the street.
1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
$
58 Units Available
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
Studio
$1,195
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
900 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:29 PM
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,804
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 AM
$
43 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,204
488 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1130 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
1 of 57

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 AM
24 Units Available
Huntington
The Parker
2550 Huntington Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,755
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,754
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
1124 sqft
If you're looking for apartments that are not more of the 'same old, same old' and offer unique amenities in each unit, look no further than The Parker!
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 AM
17 Units Available
Groveton
The Shelby
6200 N Kings Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,057
1084 sqft
Luxury apartment complex offers studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Resort-style courtyard and pool. Clubhouse offers game room, business center and internet cafe. Dogs and cats welcome.
1 of 44

Last updated July 22 at 06:39 AM
$
8 Units Available
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 12:08 PM
35 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,655
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,135
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
$
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
1206 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
27 Units Available
St. Charles
The Apartments of St. Charles
10400 Odonnell Pl, Waldorf, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1190 sqft
Offers a range of housing options, including standalone bungalows and garden-style apartments. Located in St. Charles neighborhood, which is known for its biking and hiking trails.
1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 12:35 PM
16 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,862
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 09:33 AM
30 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
Studio
$1,520
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1067 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
42 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,185
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,816
1382 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
37 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,573
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,682
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1069 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 03:36 AM
$
18 Units Available
Henley at Kingstowne
7150 Rock Ridge Ln, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,622
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,346
1280 sqft
Located in the historic section of Alexandria, these beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments are surrounded by gorgeous landscaping. The property features a pool, tennis courts and a completely equipped fitness center to enjoy.
1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 03:35 AM
12 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,731
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Bryans Road, MD

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryans Road offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryans Road. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Bryans Road can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

