3 bedroom apartments
162 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bryans Road, MD
2712 Coppersmith Place
2712 Coppersmith Pl, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2246 sqft
A beautiful 3 bedroom townhome with spacious room sizes, and 4 bathrooms. The main level has a large family room with three arched windows allowing for lots of natural light.
2554 BOLINBROOK COURT
2554 Bolinbrook Court, Bryans Road, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1800 sqft
AUGUST 1st MOVE IN READY!! Bright Beautiful 3/BD 2/FB/2/HB Renovated Town Home in a really nice neighborhood!! Grill out on the large deck that backs to trees!! Open Floor Plan. Nice Eat In Kit w/SS Appliances and Granite Counters.
Results within 5 miles of Bryans Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road
3842 Stoneybrook Road, Bensville, MD
3842 Stoneybrook Road - Enjoy the country setting! All brick house with spacious rooms. New refrigerator, stove and microwave. Family room has wood burning fireplace with insert. Upstairs bathroom has jetted soaking tub.
Fort Hunt
8813 VERNON VIEW DRIVE
8813 Vernon View Drive, Fort Hunt, VA
PRICE REDUCED!Please contact the property manager with any questions.
Fort Hunt
8517 CYRUS PLACE
8517 Cyrus Place, Fort Hunt, VA
This home is so popular it always rents before we get new photos. Photos are 6 years old, but the home will be painted and ready for you! Charming Waynewood split level just steps from the pool and school.
Mount Vernon
9216 VOLUNTEER DRIVE
9216 Volunteer Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
Beautiful Home! Quiet neighborhood. Close to historic Mt. Vernon, Old Town & D.C. 5 Bed 3.5 Bath (w/ 2 masters) and huge 3 car garage. Home has been kept in great condition. Master has jacuzzi tub. Large family room & rec room on main level.
16852 HOLLY WAY
16852 Holly Way, Accokeek, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
960 sqft
CHECK THE RENTAL COMPS. VACANT AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY.
Mount Vernon
3713 WASHINGTON WOODS DRIVE
3713 Washington Woods Drive, Mount Vernon, VA
Amazing 3 level colonial in the Mt. Vernon area with 3 car garage, huge back yard, and inlaw suite. 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, hardwood floors throughout the main level.
18003 BARNEY DRIVE
18003 Barney Drive, Accokeek, MD
CAN YOU SAY SPOTLESS?? MOVE IN READY COLONIAL 4BDRM &2FULL BATH&2HALF BATH*READY NOW FOR MOVE IN NOW*BEAUTIFUL UPDATED KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS,STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES,GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS*SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE*OFF THE
Indian Head
21 MEADOWSIDE COURT
21 Meadowside Court, Indian Head, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1220 sqft
Well Maintained End Unit Townhouse. You will love this adorable, clean home. Lots of recent upgrades including stove, refrigerator & bath.
Mount Vernon
8630 WOODWARD AVENUE
8630 Woodward Avenue, Mount Vernon, VA
This spacious home is in the beautiful Mt. Vernon area. It is within close proximity to the Historic home of George Washington, the local high school and elementary school. The main entrance walks into a spacious foyer with 2 coat closets.
Results within 10 miles of Bryans Road
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Huntington
Cityside Huntington Metro
6034 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1168 sqft
Recently renovated contemporary studio and 1-3 bedroom apartments available just minutes from the Metro. Easy access to shopping, dining and nightlife. Stylish granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1273 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,162
1528 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,616
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,064
1092 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Mill
2201 Mill Rd, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,127
1461 sqft
Spacious apartments offer fireplaces, kitchen islands and lofts with iron spiral staircases. Grounds feature swimming pool, tennis and basketball courts, game room, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Conveniently located minutes from I-95 and I-495.
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
Carlyle Place Apartments
2251 Eisenhower Ave, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1777 sqft
Elegant units situated just north of Cameron Run River, just outside the heart of Alexandria. Units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry, as well as access to a community fitness center.
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,057
1570 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
