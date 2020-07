Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This very special, sunny and spacious house is located in Bethesda's Tulip Hill neighborhood. The 4 bedroom/ 3 bath house has been recently renovated, features flexible living spaces, and is situated on a large, .54 acre lot. The backyard is fully fenced and includes a large deck and patio area leading to a full-sized pool for summer fun. This is the ideal home from which to make some happy memories!