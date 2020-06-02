8 14th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking garage

This home has SOUL! Touch up paint and thorough cleaning being done before move in.



Welcome home to this gorgeous, warm, inviting, and open spaced home. You will love the hardwood floors throughout the living levels, the wide archways in living room, the incredible amount of natural light, and a TWO STORY DETACHED GARAGE!



Garage has a double wide automatic door, and stairways that lead to a full sized upstairs level. Make this space yours! Want a full scale workshop? Go ahead. Want an artist studio separate or a gym? No one's stopping you. The possibilities are endless.



Contact us today to book a tour! Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.