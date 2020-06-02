All apartments in Brooklyn Park
8 14th Ave
8 14th Ave

8 14th Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8 14th Ave, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has SOUL! Touch up paint and thorough cleaning being done before move in.

Welcome home to this gorgeous, warm, inviting, and open spaced home. You will love the hardwood floors throughout the living levels, the wide archways in living room, the incredible amount of natural light, and a TWO STORY DETACHED GARAGE!

Garage has a double wide automatic door, and stairways that lead to a full sized upstairs level. Make this space yours! Want a full scale workshop? Go ahead. Want an artist studio separate or a gym? No one's stopping you. The possibilities are endless.

Contact us today to book a tour! Pets case-by-case and vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 14th Ave have any available units?
8 14th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 8 14th Ave have?
Some of 8 14th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 14th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8 14th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 14th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8 14th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8 14th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8 14th Ave offers parking.
Does 8 14th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 14th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 14th Ave have a pool?
No, 8 14th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8 14th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8 14th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8 14th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 14th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 14th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8 14th Ave has units with air conditioning.
