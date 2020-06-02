5613 Patrick Henry Dr

5613 Patrick Henry Drive, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225 Brooklyn Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
What a charming house with the white picket fence. Large living room with new carpet and paint. Nice eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room that leads to a small deck. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor with new carpet. Also a large bath on the first floor. Second floor can be used as the master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Partially finished basement with a built in bar and decorative fireplace. Lots of storage. Also a large fenced in back yard. Available Now. $1495/ Month + Utilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
