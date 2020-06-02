5613 Patrick Henry Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

What a charming house with the white picket fence. Large living room with new carpet and paint. Nice eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room that leads to a small deck. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor with new carpet. Also a large bath on the first floor. Second floor can be used as the master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Partially finished basement with a built in bar and decorative fireplace. Lots of storage. Also a large fenced in back yard. Available Now. $1495/ Month + Utilities.