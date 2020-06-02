All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Brooklyn Park, MD
5613 Patrick Henry Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5613 Patrick Henry Dr

5613 Patrick Henry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5613 Patrick Henry Drive, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
What a charming house with the white picket fence. Large living room with new carpet and paint. Nice eat in kitchen with stainless appliances. Off the kitchen is a large laundry room that leads to a small deck. There are 2 good size bedrooms on the first floor with new carpet. Also a large bath on the first floor. Second floor can be used as the master bedroom with a large walk in closet. Partially finished basement with a built in bar and decorative fireplace. Lots of storage. Also a large fenced in back yard. Available Now. $1495/ Month + Utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have any available units?
5613 Patrick Henry Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have?
Some of 5613 Patrick Henry Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5613 Patrick Henry Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5613 Patrick Henry Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5613 Patrick Henry Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr offer parking?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have a pool?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have accessible units?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5613 Patrick Henry Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 5613 Patrick Henry Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
