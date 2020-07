Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled rancher with sunroom addition, off street parking, fireplace. Harwood floors and new carpet in bedrooms. freshly painted and ready to move in. Requirements: minium 610 credit score, application to include full month of proof of income, $35 per adult for credit report and processing of application.