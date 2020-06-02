All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:31 AM

5331 4th St - 1

5331 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5331 4th Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
•3 BR 1.5 BATH with Den/Living area option
•End of group Townhouse located in the Arundel Village neighborhood of
Anne Arundel County
•Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, hall, and bedrooms
•3rd BR with carpet in the basement
•Carpeted Addition located off the Living/Dining Room that can be used as a den or living room area
•Ceiling Fans throughout
•Kitchen amenities include gas stove, refrigerator
•Partially finished basement with carpet
•Washer & Dryer in unit
•Central AC
•Fenced front yard and Fenced backyard with Shed featuring a loft and electrical power
•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
•NO PETS

For more information or to schedule a showing, reply with your name and phone number, or you can leave a message with Jenni at 410-921-9727.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5331 4th St - 1 have any available units?
5331 4th St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 5331 4th St - 1 have?
Some of 5331 4th St - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5331 4th St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5331 4th St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5331 4th St - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5331 4th St - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5331 4th St - 1 offer parking?
No, 5331 4th St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5331 4th St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5331 4th St - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5331 4th St - 1 have a pool?
No, 5331 4th St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5331 4th St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 5331 4th St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5331 4th St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5331 4th St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5331 4th St - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5331 4th St - 1 has units with air conditioning.
