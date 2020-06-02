5331 4th St - 1

Amenities

•3 BR 1.5 BATH with Den/Living area option

•End of group Townhouse located in the Arundel Village neighborhood of

Anne Arundel County

•Hardwood floors throughout living room, dining room, hall, and bedrooms

•3rd BR with carpet in the basement

•Carpeted Addition located off the Living/Dining Room that can be used as a den or living room area

•Ceiling Fans throughout

•Kitchen amenities include gas stove, refrigerator

•Partially finished basement with carpet

•Washer & Dryer in unit

•Central AC

•Fenced front yard and Fenced backyard with Shed featuring a loft and electrical power

•HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

•NO PETS



For more information or to schedule a showing, reply with your name and phone number, or you can leave a message with Jenni at 410-921-9727.