5304 Brookwood Rd
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

5304 Brookwood Rd

5304 Brookwood Road · No Longer Available
5304 Brookwood Road, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Features 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with open floor plan and off-street parking. Sorry, NO PETS permitted. Service animals accepted. Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) are welcome. Water and sewer included in monthly rent! Washer/dryer hookups only. Security deposit is $1,300. One year lease required, then month to month. Anne Arundel County schools! Please note maximum income limits apply to this unit. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 5304 Brookwood Rd have any available units?
5304 Brookwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 5304 Brookwood Rd have?
Some of 5304 Brookwood Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5304 Brookwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5304 Brookwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5304 Brookwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5304 Brookwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 5304 Brookwood Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5304 Brookwood Rd offers parking.
Does 5304 Brookwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5304 Brookwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5304 Brookwood Rd have a pool?
No, 5304 Brookwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5304 Brookwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 5304 Brookwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5304 Brookwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5304 Brookwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 5304 Brookwood Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5304 Brookwood Rd has units with air conditioning.
