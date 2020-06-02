5304 Brookwood Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

Features 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, spacious kitchen with open floor plan and off-street parking. Sorry, NO PETS permitted. Service animals accepted. Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) are welcome. Water and sewer included in monthly rent! Washer/dryer hookups only. Security deposit is $1,300. One year lease required, then month to month. Anne Arundel County schools! Please note maximum income limits apply to this unit. Household Size/Maximum Income: 1-$52,850 / 2-$60,400 / 3-$67,950 / 4-$75,500 / 5-$81,550. For example, if you have a household size of 3 your combined income cannot be more than $67,950. Contact us for more information. www.acdsinc.org