300 Southerly Road

Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

CALL OR TEXT RON TODDAY!!!! ****443-447-5238**** This is a lovely 5 bedroom single family home in Brookly Park area. Walk in to this beautiful home and you have a Huge living room complete with lovely fresh paint, Move to the kitchen and you will be stunned with beautiful new paint and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen complete. Also on the 1st level you have 2 spacious bedrooms with very unique but convenient built in dressers! You also have a beautiful newly renovated full bath! Move to the second floor and you have 2 spacious bedrooms perfect for a family with kids! This house also comes with a finished basement which has a laundry room a family room and another master bedroom with its very own lovely master bath! With a HUGE yard and a 3 car parking pad this home is an absolute steal!