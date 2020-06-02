All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 300 Southerly Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
300 Southerly Road
Last updated June 18 2019 at 5:34 PM

300 Southerly Road

300 Southerly Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

300 Southerly Rd, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
CALL OR TEXT RON TODDAY!!!! ****443-447-5238**** This is a lovely 5 bedroom single family home in Brookly Park area. Walk in to this beautiful home and you have a Huge living room complete with lovely fresh paint, Move to the kitchen and you will be stunned with beautiful new paint and stainless steel appliances make this kitchen complete. Also on the 1st level you have 2 spacious bedrooms with very unique but convenient built in dressers! You also have a beautiful newly renovated full bath! Move to the second floor and you have 2 spacious bedrooms perfect for a family with kids! This house also comes with a finished basement which has a laundry room a family room and another master bedroom with its very own lovely master bath! With a HUGE yard and a 3 car parking pad this home is an absolute steal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 Southerly Road have any available units?
300 Southerly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 300 Southerly Road have?
Some of 300 Southerly Road's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 Southerly Road currently offering any rent specials?
300 Southerly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 Southerly Road pet-friendly?
No, 300 Southerly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn Park.
Does 300 Southerly Road offer parking?
Yes, 300 Southerly Road offers parking.
Does 300 Southerly Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 300 Southerly Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 Southerly Road have a pool?
No, 300 Southerly Road does not have a pool.
Does 300 Southerly Road have accessible units?
No, 300 Southerly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 300 Southerly Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 300 Southerly Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 300 Southerly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 Southerly Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College