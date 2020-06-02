300 AUDREY AVENUE

Amenities
One of the nicest rental houses you'll find for the money. Looks are deceiving as this semi-detached is spacious with generous room sizes and a gorgeous finished basement plus a two car detached garage. Main level sunroom, refinished hardwoods through the main and upper level. Formal LR/DR, plus eat-in kitchen overlooking a fenced backyard. Large master bedroom that comes with a wall-mounted TV. The lower level has a family room plus laundry/storage room with walk-out steps to yard. Garage is ideal for storage. Pets case by case, longer term lease preferred. Credit requirement of 600 or higher.