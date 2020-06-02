300 AUDREY AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

One of the nicest rental houses you'll find for the money. Looks are deceiving as this semi-detached is spacious with generous room sizes and a gorgeous finished basement plus a two car detached garage. Main level sunroom, refinished hardwoods through the main and upper level. Formal LR/DR, plus eat-in kitchen overlooking a fenced backyard. Large master bedroom that comes with a wall-mounted TV. The lower level has a family room plus laundry/storage room with walk-out steps to yard. Garage is ideal for storage. Pets case by case, longer term lease preferred. Credit requirement of 600 or higher.