All apartments in Brooklyn Park
Find more places like 300 AUDREY AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn Park, MD
/
300 AUDREY AVENUE
Last updated July 12 2019 at 3:25 AM

300 AUDREY AVENUE

300 Audrey Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

300 Audrey Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
One of the nicest rental houses you'll find for the money. Looks are deceiving as this semi-detached is spacious with generous room sizes and a gorgeous finished basement plus a two car detached garage. Main level sunroom, refinished hardwoods through the main and upper level. Formal LR/DR, plus eat-in kitchen overlooking a fenced backyard. Large master bedroom that comes with a wall-mounted TV. The lower level has a family room plus laundry/storage room with walk-out steps to yard. Garage is ideal for storage. Pets case by case, longer term lease preferred. Credit requirement of 600 or higher.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have any available units?
300 AUDREY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn Park, MD.
What amenities does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have?
Some of 300 AUDREY AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 AUDREY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
300 AUDREY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 AUDREY AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 300 AUDREY AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 300 AUDREY AVENUE offers parking.
Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 AUDREY AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 300 AUDREY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 300 AUDREY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 AUDREY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 AUDREY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 AUDREY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane
Brooklyn Park, MD 21225

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Park Apartments with BalconyBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in Specials
Brooklyn Park Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College