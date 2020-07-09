203 Charles St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Large 3/4 bedroom single family house in Anne Arundel County (Brooklyn Park) available. This house is in a well desired neighborhood and boast a spacious living room and dining room that flows into the open country kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level along with a full bathroom that features a separate vanity area. The downstairs is a spacious family room (or 4th bedroom) that leads to the enormous master suite that features tray ceilings with lighting, 2 walk in closets, a full private bathroom and sliding glass doors that lead to your own private patio that overlooks the large back yard. This property will not last long. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com