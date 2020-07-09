All apartments in Brooklyn Park
203 Charles St
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM

203 Charles St

203 Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 Charles Street, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Large 3/4 bedroom single family house in Anne Arundel County (Brooklyn Park) available. This house is in a well desired neighborhood and boast a spacious living room and dining room that flows into the open country kitchen. There are 2 bedrooms on the main level along with a full bathroom that features a separate vanity area. The downstairs is a spacious family room (or 4th bedroom) that leads to the enormous master suite that features tray ceilings with lighting, 2 walk in closets, a full private bathroom and sliding glass doors that lead to your own private patio that overlooks the large back yard. This property will not last long. Call one of our qualified leasing agents today at: 410-355-9100 or email us at: rentalmaintenance@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

