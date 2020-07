8101 OWENS WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities accessible gym parking bbq/grill garage media room

PURCHASE THIS HOME @ $549,999 OR RENT IT! ONE OF THE LARGEST HOMES IN THE COMMUNITY, 2-STORY FOYER, 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, GOURMET KITCHEN, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BUILT-IN DOUBLE OVEN, SUNROOM ADDITION, SUNKEN FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, HUGE OWNER SUITE W/SITTING RM AND SUNKEN TV AREA!! SUPERBATH, NEW FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WET BAR, FAMILY RM, EXERCISE RM, THEATRE ROOM WIRED WITH SURROUND SOUND, LAUNDRY RM, FULL BATH. CUSTOM DESIGNED STONE PATIO WITH BUILT-IN GRILL, NEW ROOF, NEW FLOOR IN KITCHEN/SUNROOM, NEW WINDOWS IN SUNROOM, SECURITY SYSTEM, OVERSIZED GARAGE, MINUTES FRM SHOPPING, CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ANDREWS AIR FORCE BASE, NATIONAL HARBOR, I-495, WASHINGTON DC, VA, AND BRANCH AVE METRO. $50 PER ADULT APPLICANT.