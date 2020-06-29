All apartments in Bowie
3015 NUTWOOD LANE

3015 Nutwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3015 Nutwood Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath Rancher Home in Bowie! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms featuring marble counter tops. Lovely wood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Laundry included. Fully fenced backyard. Double driveway allows for plenty of parking! Large built in shelving in living room. See photos!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE have any available units?
3015 NUTWOOD LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE have?
Some of 3015 NUTWOOD LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3015 NUTWOOD LANE currently offering any rent specials?
3015 NUTWOOD LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3015 NUTWOOD LANE pet-friendly?
No, 3015 NUTWOOD LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE offer parking?
Yes, 3015 NUTWOOD LANE offers parking.
Does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3015 NUTWOOD LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE have a pool?
No, 3015 NUTWOOD LANE does not have a pool.
Does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE have accessible units?
No, 3015 NUTWOOD LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 3015 NUTWOOD LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3015 NUTWOOD LANE has units with dishwashers.
