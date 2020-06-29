3015 NUTWOOD LANE

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath Rancher Home in Bowie! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms featuring marble counter tops. Lovely wood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Laundry included. Fully fenced backyard. Double driveway allows for plenty of parking! Large built in shelving in living room. See photos!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
