3015 NUTWOOD LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Lovely 4 bedroom 2 full bath Rancher Home in Bowie! Upgraded kitchen and bathrooms featuring marble counter tops. Lovely wood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances. Laundry included. Fully fenced backyard. Double driveway allows for plenty of parking! Large built in shelving in living room. See photos!