Amenities

garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One level living at its finest! Beautifully updated, oversized rancher! Nice laminate flooring throughout with carpeting in the bedrooms! Eat in kitchen with updated cabinetry and appliances! Inviting fireplace in family room for brisk nights! Attached one car garage and long driveway for multiple vehicles! Easily accessible to Route 50, Route 3 and 450!