2308 HADDON PLACE
2308 HADDON PLACE

2308 Haddon Place · No Longer Available
Location

2308 Haddon Place, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY!!! Beautiful home for rent on a quiet cul-de-sac in sought after Heather Hills division of Bowie. Just minutes away from EVERYTHING!!! Move in date November 11, 2019. Just waiting for you to move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

