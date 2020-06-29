All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 2218 HALLOW LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
2218 HALLOW LANE
Last updated October 9 2019 at 11:26 AM

2218 HALLOW LANE

2218 Hallow Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2218 Hallow Lane, Bowie, MD 20716

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move in ready home for rent with brand new flooring and paint! Home shows well and has been well taken care of. Great location with short commute to D.C, Baltimore , and Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2218 HALLOW LANE have any available units?
2218 HALLOW LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
Is 2218 HALLOW LANE currently offering any rent specials?
2218 HALLOW LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2218 HALLOW LANE pet-friendly?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 2218 HALLOW LANE offer parking?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE does not offer parking.
Does 2218 HALLOW LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2218 HALLOW LANE have a pool?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE does not have a pool.
Does 2218 HALLOW LANE have accessible units?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 2218 HALLOW LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2218 HALLOW LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2218 HALLOW LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University