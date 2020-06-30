15724 PILLER LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking playground

PLEASE COME AND SEE THIS CUTE TOWNHOUSE W/FULLY FINISHED WALK OUT BASEMENT W/ FULL BATHROOM! WASHER AND DRYER IN LAUNDRY ROOM! PLAY GROUND RIGHT OUT FRONT! ASSIGNED PARKING AND VISTORS AS WELL! 2 MINITUES FROM SHOPPING AND BEDROOMS ARE GOOD SIZES! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE! CREDIT MUST BE A 650. PLEASE APPLY ON LONGANDFOSTER.COM FOR ALL APPLICATIONS!