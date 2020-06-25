15522 N Nemo Ct

Amenities
Available 04/15/20 Renovated End Unit Townhouse - Property Id: 107180
Platinum Dwellings presents this nicely renovated, spacious end-unit townhouse. This floor plan encompasses three bedrooms, 2 full baths, a powder room, a sleek and stylish eat-in-kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, fully finished walkout basement, fenced backyard, storage shed and so much! This property won't last! Call 301-456-0450 today to schedule a tour.
Application Process: All applicants must read and hereby accept the application requirements prior to submitting your application. All adults ages 18 or older must apply and pay a $45 application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107180
Property Id 107180
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5631908)