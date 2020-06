Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This caught my eye !! Well kept colonial detached home ready for quick move in , Home feature hardwood floors on mail level, skylights, bay window, fireplace, 3 bedrooms 11/2 baths, 1 car garage, over sized driveway, patio, park like setting i, and much more. Owner will accept small do. Show and rent before I do !!