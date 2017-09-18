All apartments in Bowie
14535 London Ln
14535 London Ln

14535 London Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14535 London Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome in prestigious Princeton Square neighborhood in the center of Bowie. Two large master bedrooms in the upper level and 1 bedroom in the basement. Less than 5 minutes to Collington Rd (MD-197), route 50 and all the shopping and dining in Bowie town center. Unit has almost new carpet and there is wooden flooring with a fire place in the main level attached to a deck. Fully finished spacious basement with recently upgraded tile floor and bathroom and a large separate laundry room. Free access to swimming pool. Available to rent from April.

(RLNE1176258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

