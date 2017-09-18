14535 London Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updated 3 bedroom, 3 level townhome in prestigious Princeton Square neighborhood in the center of Bowie. Two large master bedrooms in the upper level and 1 bedroom in the basement. Less than 5 minutes to Collington Rd (MD-197), route 50 and all the shopping and dining in Bowie town center. Unit has almost new carpet and there is wooden flooring with a fire place in the main level attached to a deck. Fully finished spacious basement with recently upgraded tile floor and bathroom and a large separate laundry room. Free access to swimming pool. Available to rent from April.



(RLNE1176258)