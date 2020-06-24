All apartments in Bowie
Find more places like 14400 Jones Bridge Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bowie, MD
/
14400 Jones Bridge Road
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

14400 Jones Bridge Road

14400 Jones Bridge Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bowie
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments under $2,000
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

14400 Jones Bridge Road, Bowie, MD 20721

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
garage
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
media room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a5b58c0f2 ----
Did anyone say they were looking for BIG? Look no further! 5-bedrooms & 5-bathrooms! Plus office! Plus media room! Plus pool room! Plus sun room! Separate 2nd staircase to au-pair suite or in-law apartment! Fireplace! Private setting backing to trees! 3-car side-loading garage! See photos!

Negotiable

3 Car Garage
Billiards Room
Breakfast Room
Carpet
Ceiling Fan
Central Air
City Water
Disposal
Dryer
Electric Door Opener
Garage
Gas Heating
Ice Maker
Media Room
One Fireplace
Oven
Public Sewer
Washer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
14400 Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 14400 Jones Bridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14400 Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
14400 Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14400 Jones Bridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 14400 Jones Bridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 14400 Jones Bridge Road offers parking.
Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14400 Jones Bridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have a pool?
Yes, 14400 Jones Bridge Road has a pool.
Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have accessible units?
No, 14400 Jones Bridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 14400 Jones Bridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave
Bowie, MD 20716
Governors Green
16501 Governor Bridge Rd
Bowie, MD 20716
Alvista Bowie
3631 Elder Oaks Blvd
Bowie, MD 20716
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr
Bowie, MD 20716

Similar Pages

Bowie 1 BedroomsBowie 2 Bedrooms
Bowie 3 BedroomsBowie Apartments with Balcony
Bowie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDAnnapolis, MD
Waldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDCollege Park, MDSuitland, MDChillum, MDLandover, MDCamp Springs, MDGreenbelt, MD
Elkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDLangley Park, MDCrofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDLochearn, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University