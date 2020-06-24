---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2a5b58c0f2 ---- Did anyone say they were looking for BIG? Look no further! 5-bedrooms & 5-bathrooms! Plus office! Plus media room! Plus pool room! Plus sun room! Separate 2nd staircase to au-pair suite or in-law apartment! Fireplace! Private setting backing to trees! 3-car side-loading garage! See photos!
Negotiable
3 Car Garage Billiards Room Breakfast Room Carpet Ceiling Fan Central Air City Water Disposal Dryer Electric Door Opener Garage Gas Heating Ice Maker Media Room One Fireplace Oven Public Sewer Washer
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have any available units?
14400 Jones Bridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14400 Jones Bridge Road have?
Some of 14400 Jones Bridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14400 Jones Bridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
14400 Jones Bridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.