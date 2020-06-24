All apartments in Bowie
14021 Gullivers Trail

14021 Gullivers Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14021 Gullivers Trail, Bowie, MD 20720

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
Nicely renovated townhouse with garage! Three bedrooms upstairs plus possible 4th bedroom on lower level. Hardwood floors on main level, full kitchen that leads to large deck that backs to woods for complete privacy, spacious master bath with loft bathroom --a must see! Washer & dryer included! 1-car attached garage!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14021 Gullivers Trail have any available units?
14021 Gullivers Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 14021 Gullivers Trail have?
Some of 14021 Gullivers Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14021 Gullivers Trail currently offering any rent specials?
14021 Gullivers Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14021 Gullivers Trail pet-friendly?
No, 14021 Gullivers Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 14021 Gullivers Trail offer parking?
Yes, 14021 Gullivers Trail offers parking.
Does 14021 Gullivers Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14021 Gullivers Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14021 Gullivers Trail have a pool?
No, 14021 Gullivers Trail does not have a pool.
Does 14021 Gullivers Trail have accessible units?
No, 14021 Gullivers Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 14021 Gullivers Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 14021 Gullivers Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
