12814 Brunswick Lane

Please click here to apply Highly sought after home in the Belair neighborhood of Bowie. This meticulous home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and over 2400 sq. ft. of living space. Prepare your meals in this updated gourmet kitchen with plenty of space on beautiful corian counters tops. Enjoy entertaining in its large living space with abundant natural light. Relax in the serene backyard that backs to trees and fully fenced in. PET FRIENDLY!!! Youll love the convenience of main level living with a master suite on the ground level. Within walking distance to public transportation, shopping and Allen Pond. Conveniently located within minutes to Rt 301, MD State 50 and I-495. This home is in a close knit community and will not last long! Inquire today!