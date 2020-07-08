12413 MADELEY LANE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Available immediately! Conveniently located Cape Cod has been freshly painted and new vinyl tile floor installed on main level ... Features include spacious main level bedroom with sitting area, built in shelving and large walk-in Jack and Jill closet. Updated eat-in kitchen with brand new cooktop, newer wall oven SS fridge and dishwasher. Main level laundry room/utility room with full size washer and dryer. Large, but cozy Rec Room with brick fireplace and 2 sets of sliders to private, large, fenced rear yard with storage shed. Garage has been converted to bonus room/home office, etc. with it's own private entrance. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Conveniently located to all that Bowie has to offer - shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Minutes to DC, Annapolis & Baltimore.