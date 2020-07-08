All apartments in Bowie
12413 MADELEY LANE

12413 Madeley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12413 Madeley Lane, Bowie, MD 20715

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Available immediately! Conveniently located Cape Cod has been freshly painted and new vinyl tile floor installed on main level ... Features include spacious main level bedroom with sitting area, built in shelving and large walk-in Jack and Jill closet. Updated eat-in kitchen with brand new cooktop, newer wall oven SS fridge and dishwasher. Main level laundry room/utility room with full size washer and dryer. Large, but cozy Rec Room with brick fireplace and 2 sets of sliders to private, large, fenced rear yard with storage shed. Garage has been converted to bonus room/home office, etc. with it's own private entrance. Upper level features 2 bedrooms and a full bath. Conveniently located to all that Bowie has to offer - shopping, restaurants and major commuter routes. Minutes to DC, Annapolis & Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12413 MADELEY LANE have any available units?
12413 MADELEY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bowie, MD.
How much is rent in Bowie, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bowie Rent Report.
What amenities does 12413 MADELEY LANE have?
Some of 12413 MADELEY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12413 MADELEY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12413 MADELEY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12413 MADELEY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12413 MADELEY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bowie.
Does 12413 MADELEY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12413 MADELEY LANE offers parking.
Does 12413 MADELEY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12413 MADELEY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12413 MADELEY LANE have a pool?
No, 12413 MADELEY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12413 MADELEY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12413 MADELEY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12413 MADELEY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12413 MADELEY LANE has units with dishwashers.

